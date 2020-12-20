Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plantronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plantronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

Shares of PLT opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 834,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 185,267 shares in the last quarter.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

