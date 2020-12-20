Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Raised to “Buy” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 target price on the stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.78.

RTX stock opened at $70.17 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

