Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Renaissance Capital

Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Renaissance Capital currently has $2.30 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KOS. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $2.89 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.50.

KOS stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 56.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 844,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 117,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 57.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,038,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 742,138 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 43.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,477,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,442 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 74.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 416,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 178,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

