Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLMT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.81.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.