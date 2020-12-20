TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded TOD’S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

TDPAY opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. TOD’S has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company provides shoes and luxury leather goods for men and women under the Tod's brand; shoe collections under the Hogan brand name; jackets under the FAY brand; and footwear, bags, small leather goods, and jewelry under the Roger Vivier brand names.

