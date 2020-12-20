WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $301,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,676 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.8% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.3% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

NYSE:F opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

