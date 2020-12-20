Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lessened by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 0.9% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,789 shares of company stock valued at $121,329,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $534.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $495.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.97. The company has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.89.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.