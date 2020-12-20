Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $411,000 Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 54.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 745 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEM. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.44.

Shares of AEM opened at $71.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average of $73.33. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $980.61 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

