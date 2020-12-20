Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $504,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,263,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,866,000 after buying an additional 2,318,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,472,000 after buying an additional 1,833,660 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,972,133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,867,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,241,000 after buying an additional 5,867,118 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,377,000 after buying an additional 116,328 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS JPST opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.