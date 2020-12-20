Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,418.57 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,425.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.69, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,288.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,210.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,514.00 to $1,745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,321.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

