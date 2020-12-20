Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 411 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,215,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,089,000 after buying an additional 270,398 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after buying an additional 60,891 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 202,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after buying an additional 96,535 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 46,929 shares during the period. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $62.47 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $25.39 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

