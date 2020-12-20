Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNX opened at $82.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $85.38.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total transaction of $294,594.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,215.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $835,688.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,802.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,768. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on SYNNEX from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

