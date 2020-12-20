Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SNX opened at $82.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $85.38.
In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.12, for a total transaction of $294,594.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,215.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $835,688.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,802.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,768. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on SYNNEX from $160.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
Read More: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.