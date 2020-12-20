iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,524,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,771,000 after purchasing an additional 238,270 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,096,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,305,000 after purchasing an additional 74,926 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,961,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,704,000 after purchasing an additional 90,585 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $68.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $68.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.