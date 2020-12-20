VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,294,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,232,000 after purchasing an additional 160,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,457,000 after purchasing an additional 86,005 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 819,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,643,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 458,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 362.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 428,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,547,000 after purchasing an additional 335,962 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.79. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $41.36 and a 52 week high of $66.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.