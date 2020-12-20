Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $182,025.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,912 shares in the company, valued at $935,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $2,193,718.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $4,338,088. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $791,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 334.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after buying an additional 136,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,435,000 after buying an additional 55,382 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 91,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

