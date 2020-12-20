Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,892,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $218.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.03. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total transaction of $309,831.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,856,481.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total transaction of $441,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,275 shares in the company, valued at $14,893,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,626 shares of company stock worth $6,435,495 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

