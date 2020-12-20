ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 221.1% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 760 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $31,897.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,467.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $281,946.66. Insiders sold 22,821 shares of company stock worth $1,055,491 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMP. ValuEngine cut Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of SMP opened at $43.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $343.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.