Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $190.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Five9 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an in-line rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.11.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $176.60 on Thursday. Five9 has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $177.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total value of $112,726.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,557,137.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total value of $882,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,439,879.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,125 shares of company stock worth $11,507,675. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,283,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Five9 by 33.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after buying an additional 302,664 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 22.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,541,000 after buying an additional 287,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth about $33,081,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth approximately $25,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

