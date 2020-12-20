ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 9,242 Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 462.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 335.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth $266,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $281,946.66. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 760 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $31,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,467.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,821 shares of company stock worth $1,055,491. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMP opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.94 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.58. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $343.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

