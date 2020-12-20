Mario J. Gabelli Sells 6,100 Shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Stock

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $97,844.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at $138,617.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GBL stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. GAMCO Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.58.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 89.28%. The company had revenue of $61.25 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd.

GBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of GAMCO Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Gabelli restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.78 price target on shares of GAMCO Investors in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 2.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 186,660 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 337.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 85.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in GAMCO Investors by 52.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

