Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PVG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $17.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 0.90. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Pretium Resources’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,191,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,660 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 11.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,102,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,116,000 after buying an additional 1,989,082 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 752,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.