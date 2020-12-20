Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore Sells 10,000 Shares

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ RPAY opened at $26.60 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.
