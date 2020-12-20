Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore Sells 10,000 Shares

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $26.60 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Repay had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Repay by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Repay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Repay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

