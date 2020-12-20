Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 39.6% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,398,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA opened at $268.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $304.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.19.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,371 shares of company stock worth $15,811,100 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.