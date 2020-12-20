Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Sells 8,400 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Director Jason Pressman sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $106,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Pressman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zuora alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Jason Pressman sold 8,400 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $103,740.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Jason Pressman sold 8,400 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $102,984.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Jason Pressman sold 8,400 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $101,640.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jason Pressman sold 8,457 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $104,359.38.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Zuora by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Zuora by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Zuora by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Zuora by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.