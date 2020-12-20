Mark A. Velleca Sells 10,000 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $194,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $913,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
GTHX opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $31.38.
G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 158.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 23.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.
About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.
