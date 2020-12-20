Mark A. Velleca Sells 10,000 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $194,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $913,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GTHX opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 158.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 23.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.