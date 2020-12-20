Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $60.00.

QSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Restaurant Brands International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.35.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $61.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $67.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.61.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 149,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $8,959,119.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,332.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,371,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $593,853,000 after buying an additional 228,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,476,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $463,081,000 after purchasing an additional 50,407 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,421,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $414,602,000 after purchasing an additional 236,382 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,891,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,285,000 after purchasing an additional 471,000 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

