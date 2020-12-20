ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OGS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $78.25 on Thursday. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $96.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average is $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.32.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $244.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $59,586.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at $641,408.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

