Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lennox International to a hold rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lennox International from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.71.

LII stock opened at $277.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $319.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.08 and a 200 day moving average of $267.56.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $2,191,017.96. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 5,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.76, for a total transaction of $1,698,308.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,066 shares in the company, valued at $27,070,994.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,754 shares of company stock worth $5,694,613 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Lennox International by 142.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

