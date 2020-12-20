Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 15.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 492,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after buying an additional 65,786 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 45.4% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 841,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 262,569 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $752,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on THC. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 80,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,324,806.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,451,566.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,718,570 shares of company stock worth $69,647,416. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $40.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $42.78. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

