Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar bought 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI opened at $19.92 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on REZI. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

