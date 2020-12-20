Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,464,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,216,000 after acquiring an additional 143,739 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,046,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,012,000 after buying an additional 81,108 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,856,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,747,000 after buying an additional 111,803 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 972,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,324,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 945,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after buying an additional 37,429 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMSI opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.27. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.05 million. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

