Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EGO. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,149,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,027,000 after buying an additional 1,865,506 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,898,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after buying an additional 571,958 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,486,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,709,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of EGO opened at $12.83 on Friday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

