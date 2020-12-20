SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $153.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.87 and its 200 day moving average is $123.43. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $154.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,443,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

