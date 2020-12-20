Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $262,000 Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,965,000 after purchasing an additional 60,778 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 943,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,573,000 after purchasing an additional 223,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 640,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $146.85 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $150.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.01 and its 200 day moving average is $118.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.71.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.