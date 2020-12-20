Strs Ohio Buys 10,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at $9,756,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.73.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

