Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Guardian Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at $6,097,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at $252,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 31.8% during the second quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $131.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.68. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $103.89 and a 52 week high of $134.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TIF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.70.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, SVP Andrea Davey sold 5,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $765,342.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Bogliolo sold 5,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $688,616.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,719,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,136 shares of company stock worth $37,260,854. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

