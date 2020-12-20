14,778 Shares in Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SBE opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.56. Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $44.41.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Profile

There is no company description available for Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp.

