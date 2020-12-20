Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 11,704.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,150 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 142.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,321 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,707.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 908,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 858,533 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth approximately $63,542,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 34.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,913,000 after purchasing an additional 400,040 shares in the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $157.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.50. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $165.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

