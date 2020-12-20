Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,686 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,698,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,186,000 after buying an additional 280,426 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 821,633 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 268,446 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,134,620 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after buying an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,007 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 17,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

