Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Outfront Media worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 63,232 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OUT opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.94. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.85 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

