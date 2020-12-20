Analysts Set The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) Target Price at GBX 640.71

Shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) (LON:SGE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 640.71 ($8.37).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGE. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) news, insider Annette Court bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 586 ($7.66) per share, for a total transaction of £29,300 ($38,280.64). Also, insider Jonathan Howell bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.63) per share, with a total value of £99,280 ($129,709.96).

LON:SGE opened at GBX 587.40 ($7.67) on Tuesday. The Sage Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 515.60 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 794.60 ($10.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 20.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 619.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 686.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.32 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s previous dividend of $5.93. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Sage Group plc (SGE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.85%.

The Sage Group plc (SGE.L) Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud Payroll, an online payroll system; Sage business cloud Intacct, a financial management system, which automates complex processes and enhance company performance; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people management solution; and Sage business cloud X3, a business management solution.

