Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 15,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,840,960.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 791,562 shares of company stock valued at $64,610,973 over the last three months. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $62,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $88.28 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $102.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

