Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNA. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Longbow Research cut shares of Snap-on from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $169.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.17 and a 200 day moving average of $152.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34. Snap-on has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $183.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,858 shares of company stock worth $9,531,973 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Snap-on by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,067,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,142,000 after buying an additional 673,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,226,000 after acquiring an additional 216,032 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,543,000 after acquiring an additional 194,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,461,000 after acquiring an additional 194,515 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Snap-on by 996.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,834,000 after acquiring an additional 136,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.