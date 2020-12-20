Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOVT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Novanta from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $125.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.50. Novanta has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $127.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $571,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,175 shares in the company, valued at $11,790,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $460,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,570,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,606,320. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Novanta by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

