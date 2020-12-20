Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $97.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.14.

A number of research firms have commented on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,944.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $1,024,461.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,628,072.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,335 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,386. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 11.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 52.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 7.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell stock opened at $114.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.03.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.71 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

