Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $119.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Haemonetics has a one year low of $63.41 and a one year high of $126.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,442 shares of company stock worth $152,957. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,408,000 after acquiring an additional 849,744 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,298,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,825,000 after acquiring an additional 500,447 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,101,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $277,693,000 after acquiring an additional 442,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,285,000 after acquiring an additional 271,109 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,566,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

