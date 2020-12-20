Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys New Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth approximately $10,131,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY opened at $54.07 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

