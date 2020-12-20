Sei Investments Co. Has $8.11 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. FMR LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,708,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after purchasing an additional 266,810 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,161,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,948,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,050,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,282,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,094,000 after purchasing an additional 89,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.16.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.34.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

