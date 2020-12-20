The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Price Down 5%

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.89. 767,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the average session volume of 224,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Andersons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Get The Andersons alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $721.89 million, a PE ratio of -312.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $18.16.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Comerica Bank lifted its position in The Andersons by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in The Andersons by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in The Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Andersons by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.