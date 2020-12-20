PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PETS. Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered PetMed Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of PETS opened at $32.13 on Thursday. PetMed Express has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $651.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the second quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the third quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the third quarter worth $133,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

